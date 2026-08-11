Ayushman portal shows deceased constable ‘recovered’ 42 days after death in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: A case of institutional negligence and suspected fraud has rocked the health department in Sarguja, northern Chhattisgarh, after official records kept a police constable “alive” on paper for 42 days after his death, culminating in an automated discharge message sent to his grieving family congratulating him on his “recovery”.

The deceased, Devnarayan Ram, was a constable in the police department. On June 26, 2026, he was admitted to Ambikapur Medical College Hospital after a critical deterioration in his health. He died four days later, on June 30, 2026, and his official death certificate was subsequently issued.

However, medical records under the government’s flagship Ayushman Bharat scheme told a starkly different story.

Instead of marking the patient as deceased, hospital records showed his treatment continuing on paper for more than six weeks. The discrepancy came to light when Seema Kujur, the late constable’s wife and a staff nurse at Jashpur District Hospital, received an automated SMS from the Ayushman Sarathi system.