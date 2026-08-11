Cars24 deploys boat on flooded Gurugram road; traffic police imposes fine, triggering social media debate

CHANDIGARH: During heavy rains in Gurugram, a stunt by a used-car platform, Cars24, involving a branded boat on a waterlogged road of the millennium city proved costly as the Gurugram Traffic Police imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 and seized the boat for violating regulations.

The matter came to light when Prachi Sharma, Head of Brand and Communications of Cars24, said that the company had deployed a Cars24-branded blue boat on the road on Saturday, taking a sarcastic take on the city’s water-logging during the monsoon. The police arrived within minutes and fined the company Rs 50,000.

She shared a post about it on her LinkedIn account by posting a picture of the boat and wrote, "Issue a challan to the one responsible for the waterlogging as well."

She wrote in a LinkedIn post, "Rs 50,000. That is what it cost us to break the law in Gurgaon last week. The crime: a boat. The location: a road. The road: a river. We put a Cars24 boat in the water as a joke about the rain. The challan arrived in seconds. The flooding has been arriving for years, and has never cost anyone anything.’’