Chandigarh: Bomb threats to four schools trigger extensive searches; nothing suspicious found

CHANDIGARH: Four schools in Chandigarh received bomb threat emails on Tuesday morning, triggering extensive searches by police and security agencies. No bomb or suspicious object was found on the premises, officials said.

According to the police, the schools that received the threats are Carmel Convent School in Sector 9-B, St John's High School and Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School in Sector 26, and St Stephen's School in Sector 45-B.

After receiving information, police teams, bomb detection and disposal personnel and sniffer dog squads reached the schools and conducted thorough searches of the campuses.

The authorities also checked areas adjoining the schools as a precautionary measure and stepped up security arrangements, officials said.

Police have launched a technical investigation to trace the source of the threat emails and identify the person responsible.

Officials said no explosive device or suspicious object was found at any of the four schools despite exhaustive searches.

The incident prompted heightened security measures in and around the affected schools.

According to police, the schools were identified as targets in threatening communications received by the authorities.