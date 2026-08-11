Chhattisgarh govt bans 'proxying' exercise among women representatives in urban local bodies

RAIPUR: In a move intended to halt the pervasive practice of proxy rule or governance and empower women representatives in real terms, the Chhattisgarh government has officially banned spouses, family members, and relatives from 'substituting' elected female representatives in urban local bodies.
The Department of Urban Administration and Development issued an official gazette notification amending the 2022 rules by inserting a new Rule-4 directly following Rule-3.
Under this newly amended framework, effective immediately across all Municipal Corporations (Nagar Nigam), Municipal Councils (Nagar Palika), and Nagar Panchayats, elected female leaders are strictly prohibited from appointing or designating any family member or relative as an official proxy, representative, or coordinator.
For years, local administration across towns and cities observed a widespread pattern where women candidates won elections, often under seats reserved for female candidates, but their husbands (Parshad Pati or Mayor Pati), sons, or male relatives ran day-to-day operations, attended official meetings, made policy decisions, and held sway over civic administration.
Citizens seeking resolution for public grievances were frequently forced to approach the elected representative’s husband rather than the elected woman leader herself.
Following growing complaints, disputes in administrative meetings, and persistent public outcry regarding unconstitutional intervention by un-elected family members, the state government took decisive action to dismantle this unofficial rule.
As per the strict mandates under the Gazette notification, husbands, sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, or any other close family members or relatives cannot act as unofficial or official proxies, coordinators, or delegates.
Elected female Mayors, Nagar Panchayat Chairpersons, and Ward Corporators (Parshad) must personally attend all official meetings, sessions, and administrative briefings.
Government officials stressed that 50 per cent reservation for women in local governance was designed to foster direct political participation and build real leadership skills among women.
Proxy representation diluted the core purpose of reservation, keeping elected women in the background. With direct accountability, female leaders will gain hands-on administrative experience, handle policy decisions independently, and build authentic political leadership without familial interference.
With the new regulations now law, the onus falls squarely on elected female representatives to step up, exercise their official mandate, and directly answer to the electorate that placed them in office.