Chhattisgarh govt bans 'proxying' exercise among women representatives in urban local bodies

RAIPUR: In a move intended to halt the pervasive practice of proxy rule or governance and empower women representatives in real terms, the Chhattisgarh government has officially banned spouses, family members, and relatives from 'substituting' elected female representatives in urban local bodies.

The Department of Urban Administration and Development issued an official gazette notification amending the 2022 rules by inserting a new Rule-4 directly following Rule-3.

Under this newly amended framework, effective immediately across all Municipal Corporations (Nagar Nigam), Municipal Councils (Nagar Palika), and Nagar Panchayats, elected female leaders are strictly prohibited from appointing or designating any family member or relative as an official proxy, representative, or coordinator.