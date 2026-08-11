Cloudburst batters Chamoli; BRO worker missing as flash flood washes away bridge

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand’s disaster management machinery remained on high alert on Tuesday after a powerful cloudburst triggered a destructive surge in the Tamak stream in Chamoli district’s remote Niti Valley, sweeping away a Border Roads Organisation employee.

The worker remained untraced despite a second day of intensive search operations. The torrent struck on Monday evening following torrential rain, leaving the area buried under huge deposits of debris.

Vehicles could be seen trapped in the sludge after the water level receded on Tuesday morning, revealing the scale of the devastation.

Teams from Chamoli Police, the State Disaster Response Force and the National Disaster Response Force began combing the stream and surrounding debris around 6.30 am, officials said.

The reduced flow aided rescuers, but unstable terrain and the thick accumulation of rubble continued to hamper the operation.

“Large numbers of residents reached the site during the relief and rescue operation and are helping personnel with the search,” SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi told TNIE.

He said the joint teams had been working since early Tuesday, examining likely locations around the stream and digging through mounds of debris.

The difficult, mountainous terrain has forced rescuers to proceed cautiously. Residents are also assisting teams in searching nearby stretches for any sign of the missing man. Rain has continued across Chamoli since Monday, although its intensity eased on Tuesday.