CPI(M) MP Brittas moves privilege notice against BJP's Sushmita Dev over ‘Lungiwala’ jibe

NEW DELHI: CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas on Tuesday moved a privilege notice against BJP MP Sushmita Dev, accusing her of repeatedly using the expression “Lungiwala” against him during proceedings and alleging that the remark amounted to cultural and regional denigration, sources said.

Brittas, in his notice under Rule 188 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Rajya Sabha, sought permission to raise a question of privilege against Dev over her remarks, which he alleged were made while he was speaking in the House on Monday during a discussion on taxation-related business.

According to sources, Brittas was moving a statutory resolution seeking disapproval of the Income-Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, which was being discussed along with the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, when the exchange took place. He alleged that Dev repeatedly interrupted his speech and addressed him as “Lungiwala” more than once.

Brittas argued that the issue went beyond a personal exchange between two MPs and involved the use of regional and cultural identity to target a member while he was participating in parliamentary proceedings.