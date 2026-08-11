CPI(M) MP Brittas moves privilege notice against BJP's Sushmita Dev over ‘Lungiwala’ jibe

NEW DELHI: CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas on Tuesday moved a privilege notice against BJP MP Sushmita Dev, accusing her of repeatedly using the expression “Lungiwala” against him during proceedings and alleging that the remark amounted to cultural and regional denigration, sources said.
Brittas, in his notice under Rule 188 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Rajya Sabha, sought permission to raise a question of privilege against Dev over her remarks, which he alleged were made while he was speaking in the House on Monday during a discussion on taxation-related business.
According to sources, Brittas was moving a statutory resolution seeking disapproval of the Income-Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, which was being discussed along with the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, when the exchange took place. He alleged that Dev repeatedly interrupted his speech and addressed him as “Lungiwala” more than once.
Brittas argued that the issue went beyond a personal exchange between two MPs and involved the use of regional and cultural identity to target a member while he was participating in parliamentary proceedings.
Sources quoted the Kerala MP as saying that while the lungi itself is traditional attire worn by millions, particularly in southern India, using the term in a derogatory manner invokes stereotypes historically associated with the ridicule of South Indians.
He argued that regional identity, language or traditional attire should not become grounds for targeting members inside Parliament.
Brittas further took exception to the historical and continuing use of “Lungiwala” for ‘cultural othering’ of people from South India. He also asked whether cultural identity can be weaponised against a member while participating in parliamentary proceedings.
According to sources, the notice also said some MPs who witnessed the incident had objected to the remark. Brittas said Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, who was seated nearby, later told him that he had advised Dev to apologise. MPs P Wilson and L K Sudhish were also cited as having objected to the remarks.
Brittas said the expression had been used during the anti-South Indian mobilisation in Mumbai in the 1960s and 1970s, when South Indians were derogatorily referred to as “Lungiwalas” and “Madrasis”.
Brittas also urged the Chairman to initiate privilege proceedings, contending that the episode concerned not merely an individual member’s dignity but the right of MPs from different states and cultural backgrounds to participate in parliamentary proceedings without being subjected to regional stereotyping.