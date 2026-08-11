Delhi Police reports 4,003 cyber fraud cases, financial losses amounting to Rs 850 crore in 2025: MHA

NEW DELHI: Delhi reported 4,003 cases of cyber financial fraud in 2025, with 3,544 people arrested in connection with such offences, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

According to the government, citizens reported financial losses amounting to Rs 849.80 crore, while enforcement agencies managed to recover Rs 112.76 crore.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home Sanjay Bandi Kumar said the figures were based on information provided by the Delhi Police.

“The Delhi Police has informed that, during the year 2025, the total number of cyber financial fraud cases reported in Delhi is 4,003, the number of persons arrested is 3,544, the amount reported by citizens is Rs 849.80 crore, and the amount recovered is Rs 112.76 crore,” he said.

The Minister, however, pointed out that ‘Police’ and ‘Public Order’ are State subjects under the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution, making States and Union Territories primarily responsible for preventing, detecting, investigating and prosecuting cybercrime.

The Centre, he said, supplements these efforts through the MHA by providing policy guidance, technological support, capacity-building assistance and financial resources to strengthen cybercrime prevention and enforcement mechanisms.