Delhi Police reports 4,003 cyber fraud cases, financial losses amounting to Rs 850 crore in 2025: MHA

NEW DELHI: Delhi reported 4,003 cases of cyber financial fraud in 2025, with 3,544 people arrested in connection with such offences, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
According to the government, citizens reported financial losses amounting to Rs 849.80 crore, while enforcement agencies managed to recover Rs 112.76 crore.
In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home Sanjay Bandi Kumar said the figures were based on information provided by the Delhi Police.
“The Delhi Police has informed that, during the year 2025, the total number of cyber financial fraud cases reported in Delhi is 4,003, the number of persons arrested is 3,544, the amount reported by citizens is Rs 849.80 crore, and the amount recovered is Rs 112.76 crore,” he said.
The Minister, however, pointed out that ‘Police’ and ‘Public Order’ are State subjects under the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution, making States and Union Territories primarily responsible for preventing, detecting, investigating and prosecuting cybercrime.
The Centre, he said, supplements these efforts through the MHA by providing policy guidance, technological support, capacity-building assistance and financial resources to strengthen cybercrime prevention and enforcement mechanisms.
As part of these efforts, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) launched a Suspect Registry on September 10, 2024, in collaboration with banks and financial institutions. The registry tracks identifiers linked to suspected cyber criminals and helps participating entities flag potentially fraudulent transactions.
According to the MHA, by June 30, 2026, more than 30.48 lakh suspect identifiers received from banks, and 32.08 lakh Layer-1 mule accounts had been shared with participating entities through the registry. The system helped decline transactions worth Rs 25,698 crore, the minister said.
The government has also established a state-of-the-art Cyber Fraud Mitigation Centre (CFMC) at I4C, bringing together representatives from major banks, financial intermediaries, payment aggregators, telecom service providers, IT intermediaries and State and Union Territory law enforcement agencies.
The Centre has undertaken several public awareness initiatives to combat cybercrime, including SMS and caller-tune campaigns, television and radio advertisements, school programmes and social media outreach through CyberDost. Awareness drives have also been conducted through cinema halls, metro and railway stations, airports, celebrity endorsements and IPL campaigns, besides Cyber Safety and Security Awareness Weeks organised in coordination with States and UTs.