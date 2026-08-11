'Did the order come from the PMO?': AAP slams Harbhajan for sharing ‘intoxicated’ men, says video not from Punjab

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh faced criticism from AAP leaders after he shared a video of two men apparently in an intoxicated state, claiming it reflected the condition of Punjab’s youth. Punjab Police and AAP leaders said the video was actually from Rajasthan.

Singh, a former cricketer who quit AAP and joined the BJP in April, shared the video on X on Monday night, expressing concern over the alleged spread of drug abuse among Punjab’s youth.

"very sad to see the situation of Punjab". "Punjab and its youth deserve better. This issue needs honesty, accountability, and urgent action - not denial," said Singh on X.

"What have the governments done to Punjab and its Punjabi youth? Where have they brought Punjab to? The Punjab that was once known for its high spirits, courage and bravery, today that same Punjab's youth has been engulfed by drugs. There is still time - save my Punjab," said Singh.