'Did the order come from the PMO?': AAP slams Harbhajan for sharing ‘intoxicated’ men, says video not from Punjab

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh faced criticism from AAP leaders after he shared a video of two men apparently in an intoxicated state, claiming it reflected the condition of Punjab’s youth. Punjab Police and AAP leaders said the video was actually from Rajasthan.
Singh, a former cricketer who quit AAP and joined the BJP in April, shared the video on X on Monday night, expressing concern over the alleged spread of drug abuse among Punjab’s youth.
"very sad to see the situation of Punjab". "Punjab and its youth deserve better. This issue needs honesty, accountability, and urgent action - not denial," said Singh on X.
"What have the governments done to Punjab and its Punjabi youth? Where have they brought Punjab to? The Punjab that was once known for its high spirits, courage and bravery, today that same Punjab's youth has been engulfed by drugs. There is still time - save my Punjab," said Singh.
AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal slammed Singh and questioned whether the post was part of a broader political campaign.
"Many BJP people spread this lie together yesterday. Did the order come from the PMO? Does the PMO spread lies in the country?"
Punjab Cabinet minister Baljit Kaur also hit out at Singh, accusing him of deliberately misrepresenting the video's origin.
"Look at the desperation to please his political bosses. He is sharing a video from Rajasthan and lying that it is from Punjab.
"You will do anything for 'BJP ki dalali', even if it means ruining Punjab's image. The people of Punjab will never forgive you for this," she said on X.
Another Punjab Cabinet minister, Harbhajan Singh, accused the BJP of using the video to tarnish Punjab's image.
"This video is from Rajasthan, but he lies to ruin the image of the state that gave him his entire career. Punjabis see right through this dirty propaganda," he said.
Punjab Police also tagged the BJP MP in its post on X and said the video was recorded in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan.
"The video being circulated is from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan - not Punjab. We urge users and social media accounts to verify the facts and location before posting misleading content or tagging Punjab Police. Responsible sharing matters. @harbhajan_singh," it said in a post on X.
(With inputs from PTI)