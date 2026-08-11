Experts raise questions on costs, efficiency of ethanol blending

NEW DELHI: Experts called for greater accountability from the government over the diversion of rice for ethanol production, questioning claims that blending ethanol with petrol benefits consumers and farmers while boosting the country’s economy.

The interactive discussion at the Indian Women’s Press Corps (IWPC) explored the government’s fuel policy and ethanol blending and their implications for the economy, agriculture, food security and the environment on Monday.

The experts sought an independent assessment of the costs associated with ethanol, petrol prices, payments to farmers, and the economic and food security implications of diverting rice and other crops for fuel.

Energy expert D Raghunandan said that ethanol has a lower calorific value than petrol, which means that vehicles would require more ethanol to produce the same energy. He pointed to the additional costs of vehicle operation, including repairs, arguing that consumers would bear a higher financial burden.

“Where is the evidence that farmers are getting more?” Raghunandan qasked. He also sought transparency on whether payments linked to the ethanol boom are reaching the farmers directly.