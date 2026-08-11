Hospital room rates should be priced below three-star hotel tariffs: Parliamentary panel

NEW DELHI: Expressing “deep concern” that treatment in private hospitals is five to 10 times more expensive than in government hospitals, particularly for serious illnesses such as cancer, heart disease and kidney failure, a parliamentary panel has recommended that private hospitals rationalise room charges and keep them below the average tariffs charged by three-star hotels in the vicinity.

A department-related parliamentary standing committee on health and family welfare, headed by Prof. Ram Gopal Yadav, said the Committee was of the considered opinion that some private hospitals levy large charges for hospital stays, particularly in metropolitan cities.

The 31-member committee, which analysed the breakup of hospital billing structures, said “rationalising of room charges needs to be done on an emergent basis.”

“The Committee understands that hospital room charges are not uniform and vary across geographic regions and even among hospitals within the same area due to differences in infrastructure, service levels and operating costs,” the report titled 'Affordability and accessibility of healthcare facilities in public and private sector' said.

The committee recommended that hospital room charges should not exceed the average tariffs prevailing at three-star hotels in the peripheral area or vicinity of the hospital.

“The Committee recommends making this benchmark mandatory for all private hospitals in large metropolitan cities. The resident doctor cost, nursing cost, disposable costs of consumables, meal charges, laundry charges can be added to the basic room tariff so that the entire cost is rationalized,” the report added.