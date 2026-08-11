I4C helps save over Rs 11,158 crore in cyber fraud cases, blocks 3,718 mobile apps

NEW DELHI: The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has helped save more than Rs 11,158 crore in over 32.80 lakh cyber fraud complaints through its financial fraud reporting and management system, while the government has blocked 3,718 mobile applications, including fraudulent loan apps, as part of its wider crackdown on cybercrime.

The figures were disclosed by Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

As part of the initiative, the Minister said, the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) has been operationalised to allow citizens to report all types of cybercrime, with particular emphasis on offences against women and children.

“The Citizen Financial Cyber Fraud Reporting and Management System (CFCFRMS), launched in 2021, enables victims to report financial fraud immediately, allowing authorities and banks to act swiftly to prevent further siphoning of funds,” he said.

The government has also strengthened its mechanism to identify and disrupt cybercrime-linked financial networks, the Minister said, adding: “A Suspect Registry, launched by I4C in September 2024 in collaboration with banks and financial institutions, has so far received more than 30.48 lakh suspect identifiers. Over 32.08 lakh Layer 1 mule accounts have been shared with participating entities, resulting in declined transactions worth Rs 25,698 crore.”

In addition, more than 15.75 lakh SIM cards and 5.77 lakh IMEIs reported by police authorities have been blocked by the government, he informed.

According to the Minister, the MHA has also introduced the ‘Sahyog’ portal to speed up the process of issuing notices to IT intermediaries for removing or disabling access to information, data or communication links being used for unlawful activities.

Under the relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, 3,718 mobile apps had been blocked as of June 30, 2026, he added.

The Money Restoration Module and Grievance Redressal Module became functional in April 2026, aimed at speeding up the recovery of defrauded funds and resolving complaints related to frozen bank accounts and lien marked amounts, the Minister said.