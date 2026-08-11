Indian-origin CFO gets four-month jail, USD 9,500 fine for bribing surgeons

CHANDIGARH: A 41-year-old Indian-origin chief financial officer of a spinal implant company formerly based in Malden was sentenced to a four-month jail term by a US federal court for allegedly bribing surgeons to use the company's products in exchange for sham consulting fees.

After the jail term, he will have one year of supervised release and pay a USD 9,500 fine.

A statement issued by the US Attorney's Office, District of Massachusetts, stated that Cambridge resident Aditya Humad (41) was sentenced on August 6 by U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani to four months in prison, to be followed by one year of supervised release, and was ordered to pay a USD 9,500 fine.

In May this year, Humad pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to violate the Anti-Kickback Statute.

Humad was charged in September 2021 along with Dr. Kingsley R. Chin, SpineFrontier's Founder, President and CEO. Humad conspired to pay and direct the payment of over USD 540,000 in bribes to surgeons in the form of sham consulting fees for work they did not perform.

Chin pleaded guilty in May 2025 to making false statements to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and was later sentenced to one year of supervised release, with the first six months in home confinement, and ordered to pay a $9,500 fine.