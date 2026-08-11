Indian Railways to roll out the first rake of 20 LHB coaches for Bangladesh Railway on August 12

NEW DELHI: Indian Railways is set to achieve another significant milestone in its international railway cooperation with the rollout of the first rake of 20 LHB broad-gauge passenger coaches manufactured for Bangladesh Railway by the Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, on August 12.

The first rake will comprise three AC Sleeper Cars, three AC Chair Cars, 12 Non-AC Chair Cars and two Power Cars.

According to Ministry of Railways’ sources, the coaches incorporate several unique design features and modifications, many of which have been developed for the first time in LHB-type coaches.

The customised features reflect RCF’s design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities and its ability to meet the specific requirements of international customers.

The association between RCF and Bangladesh Railway dates back to 2015-16, when the Indian factory successfully supplied 120 LHB broad-gauge passenger coaches to Bangladesh Railway.

A railway official said, “Building on this successful partnership, Bangladesh Railway once again entrusted RCF, through RITES, with a prestigious order in 2024 for 200 broad-gauge passenger coaches in seven different variants.”

The rollout of the first rake is expected to mark another proud chapter in RCF’s journey and further strengthen railway cooperation between India and Bangladesh.

It is also likely to open up new avenues for Indian Railways and its production units in the international railway market.

The development underlines India’s growing capabilities in the design and manufacture of modern railway coaches and its potential to contribute to railway infrastructure and passenger mobility projects beyond the country’s borders.