Kuki group lifts blockade on one Manipur highway as govt seeks end to NH-2 blockade

GUWAHATI: Efforts by the Manipur government to ensure the free movement of vehicles and people on national highways have begun to yield results, with a Kuki organisation on Tuesday announcing the lifting of its “counter-economic blockade” and “total shutdown” on National Highway 202, commonly known as the Imphal-Ukhrul road.

The decision followed a meeting between the Kuki Civil Society Working Committee-Ukhrul (WCKCSOS-Ukhrul) and a state government delegation led by Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas.

The Kuki organisation imposed the counter-economic blockade on July 27 and intensified it into a total shutdown on August 5, protesting against a selective economic blockade by certain Naga and Meitei groups targeting the Kuki community.

The government delegation told the Kuki organisation that an agreement had been reached between Naga and Meitei groups to end the selective economic blockade against Kukis on National Highway 202.

A handwritten agreement was signed between the Kuki organisation and government delegates, under which the latter assured the organisation that safety and security would be ensured along National Highway 202 and that any blockade or disturbance by any group would be prevented.

“In view of this development and the government’s assurance of free and non-discriminatory movement of essential commodities, the WCKCSOS-Ukhrul hereby lifts the counter-economic blockade and total shutdown from 4:30 pm today,” the organisation said in a statement.