Kuki group lifts blockade on one Manipur highway as govt seeks end to NH-2 blockade

GUWAHATI: Efforts by the Manipur government to ensure the free movement of vehicles and people on national highways have begun to yield results, with a Kuki organisation on Tuesday announcing the lifting of its “counter-economic blockade” and “total shutdown” on National Highway 202, commonly known as the Imphal-Ukhrul road.
The decision followed a meeting between the Kuki Civil Society Working Committee-Ukhrul (WCKCSOS-Ukhrul) and a state government delegation led by Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas.
The Kuki organisation imposed the counter-economic blockade on July 27 and intensified it into a total shutdown on August 5, protesting against a selective economic blockade by certain Naga and Meitei groups targeting the Kuki community.
The government delegation told the Kuki organisation that an agreement had been reached between Naga and Meitei groups to end the selective economic blockade against Kukis on National Highway 202.
A handwritten agreement was signed between the Kuki organisation and government delegates, under which the latter assured the organisation that safety and security would be ensured along National Highway 202 and that any blockade or disturbance by any group would be prevented.
“In view of this development and the government’s assurance of free and non-discriminatory movement of essential commodities, the WCKCSOS-Ukhrul hereby lifts the counter-economic blockade and total shutdown from 4:30 pm today,” the organisation said in a statement.
MLA and government spokesperson Thokchom Radheshyam told this newspaper that 300 goods-laden trucks stranded in Ukhrul district had resumed their journey to Imphal following the development.
He expressed hope that the government would also be able to ensure the free movement of trucks on National Highway 2, Manipur’s lifeline. The highway enters the state from Nagaland and is a much shorter route than National Highway 37, which enters the state from the Barak Valley in southern Assam.
Movement of trucks along National Highway 2 has remained suspended since May 17 after the United Naga Council (UNC) imposed an economic blockade to protest the abduction of six Nagas by Kuki miscreants. The mutilated bodies of all six were later recovered from a location in Kangpokpi district.
Radheshyam and Govindas were part of a government delegation that met the UNC on Monday to persuade the organisation to lift the blockade. The UNC, however, maintained its position, saying it would not withdraw the blockade until its demands were met.
Among its demands are the abrogation of the Suspension of Operations agreement signed with various Kuki rebel groups and the prosecution of all those involved in the killing of the six Nagas.
Radheshyam, however, remains confident. “We had just one meeting with the UNC. We will have more meetings in the coming days. We are optimistic about a positive outcome sooner than later,” he said.
At the centre of efforts to restore peace in the ethnic violence-hit state is Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh. Since becoming chief minister, he has undertaken a series of visits to the hill districts and met tribal leaders in an effort to resolve differences.