Landslides cripple Himachal as 259 roads shut; Kiratpur-Manali blocked, Kullu schools closed amid orange rain alert

CHANDIGARH: The Kiratpur Manali National Highway has once again been blocked near Jhalogi in Mandi district due to falling rocks, while as many as 259 roads continue to remain blocked across Himachal Pradesh amid continuous rainfall.

Rising inflows into reservoirs have also increased the risk of a sudden rise in water levels in rivers and streams across the Kullu Valley, prompting hydropower projects to issue advisories regarding scheduled water releases and urge locals, tourists and workers to stay away from riverbanks. Educational institutions in Kullu have also been closed.

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre, out of the total blocked roads, as many as 120 are in Mandi, 42 in Chamba, 40 in Kullu, 30 in Shimla, 15 in Sirmaur, five in Kangra, four in Una, two in Lahaul and Spiti and one in Kinnaur.

Similarly, about 161 transformers have been disrupted, of which 77 are in Mandi, 43 in Shimla, 40 in Kullu and one in Chamba. Additionally, 54 water supply schemes remain disrupted after being damaged by torrential rains. Of these, 33 are in Shimla, 16 in Chamba and five in Hamirpur.

It is learnt that the Mandi-Kullu stretch of the Kiratpur Manali Highway via Pandoh has been blocked to traffic following falling rocks at Jhalogi. Traffic movement will be regulated once the situation normalises and the road is considered safe for commuters.

The alternative Mandi Kullu route via Kataula is also currently blocked due to a landslide near Kandi, leaving commuters with limited options for travelling between Mandi and Kullu districts.

Meanwhile, the Mandi Pathankot Highway has been blocked near Urla after a landslide. Restoration work is underway at the affected location, and the road is expected to be reopened shortly, subject to improvement in ground conditions.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to continue across the state on Tuesday, as an orange alert has been issued for five districts, Shimla, Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur and Sirmaur.

As a result, these districts are very likely to experience very heavy to heavy rain at isolated places throughout the day, with the possibility of landslides and flash floods in vulnerable areas.

Additionally, a yellow alert has been issued for Kullu, Solan, Bilaspur and Chamba, with heavy rain likely at isolated places in these districts throughout the day.

As per information, the Parbati Power Station 2, an 800 MW project, has reported that the water level in its reservoir is rising steadily amid increased inflows.

According to the advisory, around 30 cumec of water will be released from Pulga Dam into the Parbati River, followed by another release of around 30 cumec. With e flow and radial gate discharge included, the total flow into the Parvati River could reach approximately 90 cumec (100 cusecs).

The project has warned that additional water may be released through the dam's radial gates if inflows increase further, potentially causing a sudden rise in the river's water level.

It added that hooters and sirens will be used to alert people, while announcement vehicles will also be deployed in surrounding areas. It stressed that further water releases may be required if reservoir inflows increase.

Locals and tourists have therefore been advised not to approach riverbanks to observe rising water levels and to strictly follow warnings issued by the administration and project authorities.

Meanwhile, the AD Hydro Power Limited (ADHPL), Manali, has issued a separate notice regarding a controlled flushing operation at the Allen drain.

The operation is scheduled for August 12, during which controlled flushing of the under sluice and chambers will be carried out. Around 16 cumec of water will initially be released, with the discharge gradually increased during the operation.