Limestone mining allowed in 283 ha of endangered bird’s habitat in Raj

NEW DELHI: In a setback for the conservation of the critically endangered species, the Great Indian Bustard (GIB), the empowered committee of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has recommended limestone mining within the GIB’s priority area in Rajasthan.

About 283 hectares of the 960-hectare area recommended by the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) for limestone mining by Star Cement North East Ltd in Jaisalmer fall within the Great Indian Bustard’s (GIB) priority area.

The GIB’s priority area is crucial for the survival, breeding, feeding, and movement of the bird. This area has already been encroached upon by solar parks, transmission lines, windmill parks, and roads and highways. The species, Ardeotis nigriceps, locally known as Godawan, is a critically endangered species that requires a high level of protection.

At its 10th meeting on July 29, 2026, the EAC recommended the Parewar SN-IV Limestone Block project, spread over 960 hectares, with a proposed limestone production capacity of 12 million tonnes per annum (TPA). The company plans to excavate 13.216 million TPA and install a 1,200-TPH crusher at its facility in Joga village, Jaisalmer. However, it has claimed that the Great Indian Bustard’s (GIB) priority area will be excluded from mining and associated activities, including excavation, drilling and blasting.

The EAC has advised the company to conduct an impact assessment of transport routes for supply, etc.