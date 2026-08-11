NDA MPs greet PM Modi with tricolour, raise 'Vande Mataram' at parliamentary meeting

NDA MPs on Tuesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the national flag and slogans of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' as he arrived for the ruling coalition's weekly parliamentary party meeting in Parliament.

The meeting, 'Mangal Milan', was held at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library and attended by Union ministers, NDA leaders and MPs from constituent parties.

Among those present were BJP president Nitin Nabin and Union ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and S Jaishankar.

NDA allies were also represented by ministers including HD Kumaraswamy of the JD(S), Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu of the TDP, Ramdas Bandu Athawale of the RSP-A, Praful Patel of the NCP, Upendra Kushwaha of the RLM and Satabdi Roy of the NCPI.

The NDA parliamentary meeting is held every Tuesday during a Parliament session. The Monsoon Session, which began on July 20, is scheduled to conclude on August 13.

The session has been marked by repeated adjournments and disruptions, with little legislative business. Parliament has passed the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, along with four other Bills with little or no debate. Three more Bills were passed by the Lok Sabha amid continued Opposition protests.

The Opposition initially raised the NEET paper leak issue and alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. It later demanded a discussion on police action against students protesting the NEET issue, along with the presence and statements of Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

(With inputs from PTI)