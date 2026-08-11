Nirmala Sitharaman, John Brittas faceoff in Upper House

NEW DELHI: Parliament on Monday passed two bills—the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill, 2026. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman made it clear in Rajya Sabha that the Taxation Bill does not impose any tax on UPI and the digital payment system will remain free. The Bill, passed by Lok Sabha last week, was returned by Rajya Sabha with a voice vote after a brief discussion.
Sitharaman took exception to CPM MP John Brittas walking out without listening to her reply after making allegations while moving a resolution against the Income-Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, issued on June 5, 2026.
She lashed out at Brittas, accusing him of spreading confusion over UPI fees. “John Brittas can please stay here, if he wants to hear one line. Typical communist style, blast everybody with ‘not facts’, twist the facts and do something and also demand my right ‘I have to speak’...and when actually the replies are to be given to them, point by point, they don’t have the courage….
Communists in this country are total cowards; the member (John Brittas) has proven that. They can’t face facts, but they will go on filibustering, making noise,” she said.
Brittas alleged that the government had decided to charge fees on UPI payments due to pressure from the US, as it was on Brazil.
Earlier, the Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill, 2026 was cleared in the Upper House. It replaces the colonial-era 1891 Act with a modern legal framework recognising electronic and digital banking records as evidence. Lok Sabha had passed the Bill on August 5.
When Sitharaman moved the Bill, Opposition parties staged a walkout after the Chair disallowed attempts to raise alleged theft of Ram temple donations and pellet-gun use against students at Jantar Mantar.
The Opposition has demanded Home Minister Amit Shah’s presence to respond to alleged pellet-gun use at protesters at Jantar Mantar on July 20, and accountability over alleged theft or misappropriation of Ram temple funds.
After morning disruptions forced two adjournments, Rajya Sabha met at 2 pm. Deputy Chairman Harivansh adjourned the House for another 15 minutes. When it reassembled at 2.15 pm, Sitharaman tabled the Bill. Earlier, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge sought to raise certain issues, but the Chair maintained that MPs should speak only on the Bill. Thereafter, opposition MPs staged a walkout.