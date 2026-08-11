Nirmala Sitharaman, John Brittas faceoff in Upper House

NEW DELHI: Parliament on Monday passed two bills—the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Bankers’ Books Evidence Bill, 2026. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman made it clear in Rajya Sabha that the Taxation Bill does not impose any tax on UPI and the digital payment system will remain free. The Bill, passed by Lok Sabha last week, was returned by Rajya Sabha with a voice vote after a brief discussion.

Sitharaman took exception to CPM MP John Brittas walking out without listening to her reply after making allegations while moving a resolution against the Income-Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, issued on June 5, 2026.

She lashed out at Brittas, accusing him of spreading confusion over UPI fees. “John Brittas can please stay here, if he wants to hear one line. Typical communist style, blast everybody with ‘not facts’, twist the facts and do something and also demand my right ‘I have to speak’...and when actually the replies are to be given to them, point by point, they don’t have the courage….

Communists in this country are total cowards; the member (John Brittas) has proven that. They can’t face facts, but they will go on filibustering, making noise,” she said.

Brittas alleged that the government had decided to charge fees on UPI payments due to pressure from the US, as it was on Brazil.