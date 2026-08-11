Normal life hit in parts of Jharkhand as BJP observes bandh over police action against job aspirants

Most schools and business establishments remained closed in Jharkhand on Tuesday following the state-wide bandh announced by BJP against the police action on job aspirants during their march to the state assembly a day ago over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.

Normal life was hit in parts of the state, while vehicular movement was reduced to the minimal in the state capital Ranchi and several other cities.

The police had used water cannons, tear gas and batons against the protesting job aspirants in Ranchi.

The shutdown is being observed from 8 am to midnight with essential services kept outside its purview, BJP state president Aditya Sahu said.

The BJP described the police action as "atrocities" against students and accused the JMM-led government of using force instead of addressing their grievances.

The party has also backed the protesters' demand for an independent probe into the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, which strongly condemned the alleged police atrocities on students, will take out a 'Vidhan Sabha March'.

They will hold the procession from the old Vidhan Sabha to the new assembly premises.