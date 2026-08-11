Air India pilot on turbulence-hit Phuket-Delhi flight tests positive for marijuana in final dope test: Sources

NEW DELHI: The pilot-in-command of an Air India flight from Delhi to Phuket has tested positive for marijuana in a confirmatory dope test, two sources familiar with the development said.

Flight AI 2379, an Airbus A320 carrying 145 people, suffered a 300-foot mid-air altitude drop over Odisha on August 4, injuring 17 people, including four crew members, due to technical glitches.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation, which a day earlier had insisted that the confirmatory test result be awaited before drawing any conclusions, declined to comment on the laboratory result revealed on Tuesday. The ministry also issued a detailed statement on the investigation into the incident without mentioning the dope test.

A source said, “The Pilot in Command has tested positive in the second dope test too with marijuana found in the samples taken from his body.”

A pilot also confirmed the development.

The captain, who is in his late thirties, is expected to face serious action, with a strong likelihood of termination by Air India.

This is despite existing penalties for cockpit crew who are first-time dope offenders being relatively lenient.

Earlier on Tuesday, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu warned of action if the pilot was found to have used banned substances.

“If the pilot is found to have indulged in any substance abuse, it would be treated very seriously. If there needs to be any tweaking of the existing legislation, we will do that also,” he told mediapersons.