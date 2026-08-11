Power corridor | PM mementos got Rs 1.9 crore at e-auction

The Union government received Rs 1.89 crore through the 2025 edition of the e-auction of mementos and gifts presented to PM Narendra Modi, according to data shared by Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. He shared the data in his written response to a query in Lok Sabha on Monday, on being asked for the details of the amount.

Deemed univ status to strengthen ncert

NCERT’s deemed university status will strengthen it to promote educational research and innovation and collaborate with national and international agencies, the Lok Sabha was informed on Monday. In a written reply, MoS for education Sukanta Majumdar said the status would reinforce NCERT’s role as a national resource institution.

1.41l works completed under WATER sCHEME

The Centre on Monday said that more than 1.41 lakh works had been completed under the ‘Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari: Catch the Rain 2026’ initiative as of August 6, with Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh accounting for 1.25 lakh works. In a reply to the Rajya Sabha, MoS for Jal Shakti, Raj Bhushan Choudhary, said the scheme was launched on June 1.