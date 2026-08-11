Punjab's Kapurthala RCF to roll out 19-coach LHB rake for Bangladesh Railway

CHANDIGARH: The Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala, Punjab, is set to roll out its first 19-coach Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rake for Bangladesh Railway on August 12, as part of an order placed through RITES in 2024 for 200 broad-gauge passenger coaches in seven variants.

The coaches feature a crashworthy design compliant with European Standard EN 15227, aimed at improving safety in the event of a collision. Their car-body shells have been redesigned to withstand impacts.

This will be the second time RCF has supplied coaches to Bangladesh Railway.

The 19-coach rake will comprise three AC sleeper cars, three AC chair cars, 11 non-AC chair cars and two power cars. The coaches feature several new design elements and modifications, some of which are being introduced for the first time in LHB-type coaches.

The electrical system has also been specially designed to operate at 415 V, instead of the conventional 750 V system used in Indian Railways coaches.

In a statement, RCF said the first rake of 19 LHB broad-gauge passenger coaches for Bangladesh Railway would be rolled out from RCF Kapurthala on August 12. The LHB coaches are known for higher safety standards, lower maintenance costs and greater operational efficiency.

According to RCF, the coaches incorporate several unique design features and modifications, many of which have been developed for the first time in LHB-type coaches.