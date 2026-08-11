Punjab's Kapurthala RCF to roll out 19-coach LHB rake for Bangladesh Railway

CHANDIGARH: The Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala, Punjab, is set to roll out its first 19-coach Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) rake for Bangladesh Railway on August 12, as part of an order placed through RITES in 2024 for 200 broad-gauge passenger coaches in seven variants.
The coaches feature a crashworthy design compliant with European Standard EN 15227, aimed at improving safety in the event of a collision. Their car-body shells have been redesigned to withstand impacts.
This will be the second time RCF has supplied coaches to Bangladesh Railway.
The 19-coach rake will comprise three AC sleeper cars, three AC chair cars, 11 non-AC chair cars and two power cars. The coaches feature several new design elements and modifications, some of which are being introduced for the first time in LHB-type coaches.
The electrical system has also been specially designed to operate at 415 V, instead of the conventional 750 V system used in Indian Railways coaches.
In a statement, RCF said the first rake of 19 LHB broad-gauge passenger coaches for Bangladesh Railway would be rolled out from RCF Kapurthala on August 12. The LHB coaches are known for higher safety standards, lower maintenance costs and greater operational efficiency.
According to RCF, the coaches incorporate several unique design features and modifications, many of which have been developed for the first time in LHB-type coaches.
“The coaches have been specially customised to meet the operational and passenger requirements of Bangladesh Railway. The seating arrangement incorporates specially designed reclining chairs with stainless steel armrests and stainless steel footrests, offering multiple reclining positions for enhanced passenger comfort,” officials said.
“The coaches are equipped with a number of passenger-centric features, including fans in AC coaches, an integrated CCTV surveillance system, passenger alarm system, partially openable windows, Baby Care Room and Prayer Room. Considering the specific operating conditions, the roof structure has been strengthened to withstand additional loading arising from passengers travelling on the roof during peak traffic periods,” they added.
RCF's association with Bangladesh Railway dates back to 2015-16, when the Kapurthala factory supplied 120 LHB broad-gauge passenger coaches to the neighbouring country.
In 2024, Bangladesh Railway placed another order with RCF through RITES for 200 broad-gauge passenger coaches in seven variants.
For Indian Railways, repeat international orders can also serve as an important measure of confidence in its manufacturing capabilities.
Senior BJP leader and former minister of state for railways Ravneet Singh Bittu wrote on X: “Congratulations to the entire team of Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, and our dedicated railway officials on the rollout of the first rake of 19 LHB coaches for Bangladesh Railway. RCF Kapurthala has a glorious legacy of excellence, innovation and service to Indian Railways—and today, Punjab’s engineering capabilities are reaching the global stage.”
“I congratulate Hon’ble Railway Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw ji and the entire Railway family for taking this partnership forward. This is the New India envisioned by Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji — where Indian manufacturing, technology and skill are not only strengthening our own railways but are also being trusted by the world. Punjab’s talent, India’s technology, and Modi ji’s vision—together taking Indian Railways to the world,” Bittu added.