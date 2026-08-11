Register FIR in cases of missing persons immediately, irrespective of age or gender: SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has clarified that its order directing states and Union Territories to immediately register FIRs in cases of missing persons applies to every person, irrespective of age or gender.

A bench of justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan said it was shocked to learn that some of the states are under the impression that the expression “person” refers only to children and does not include adults.

"We find this to be a deliberate and mala fide bogey raised by such States. The language of our earlier order is clear and unambiguous. The expression “person” means every person, irrespective of age or gender.

"If any State/Union Territory has failed to comply with the order in its true letter and spirit, notice of contempt shall be issued to the concerned Chief Secretary and Director General of Police," the bench said in its August 5 order.

The top court directed them to be personally present before it and file their respective show-cause affidavits explaining why they should not be proceeded against and punished for their deliberate defiance and non-compliance with the orders of this court.

The apex court directed that all the states/Union Territories, which have not filed their affidavits despite its earlier directions are, prima facie, in contempt.

"Accordingly, notice of contempt shall be issued to the Chief Secretaries and Director Generals of Police of the concerned States/Union Territories.

"They shall remain personally present before this Court and file their respective show-cause affidavits explaining why proceedings for contempt should not be initiated against them for their failure to comply with the specific directions issued by this court," the bench said while posting the matter for hearing on October 5.

Noting that 47,000 children remain untraced in India as on date, the top court on May 22 had directed police authorities across the country to immediately register FIRs in cases of missing persons and said the anti-human trafficking units should be made fully functional within four weeks.