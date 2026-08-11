Set up two special courts for Manipur violence: SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday asked authorities concerned to consider setting up two trial courts to exclusively deal with cases arising out of the 2023 Manipur violence.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said that one court will be for CBI cases, while another will try cases lodged by NIA.

“Our concern is whether these courts are dealing exclusively with CBI and NIA cases arising out of the Manipur violence, or whether they are also dealing with other cases,” the bench said. It directed the state and Central security agencies to ensure that probe agencies carry out their investigations without interruption.

“With respect to law and order, the CBI and NIA shall be facilitated so that they are able to carry out investigation uninterruptedly,” said CJI Surya Kant. Before this order, cases of the 2023 Manipur violence were being heard in the SC, the HC bench at Gauhati and local courts in the state.

The bench took note of Centre’s submission that the CBI filed final reports in 27 of 31 Manipur violence cases, while NIA filed chargesheets in 15 of 30 cases. The Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the issue after a video of two women being paraded without clothes amid the violence went viral.

Meet with Naga body

Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Monday reviewed security situation along the National Highways, even as a state government delegation held a meeting with the United Naga Council (UNC) to cajole it to lift “economic blockade” for resumption of bus services