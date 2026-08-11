‘Speculation must be avoided until final dope test result out’

The preliminary dope test of a pilot of the Air India Phuket-New Delhi flight has put the spotlight on the safeguards governing psychoactive-substance testing of pilots and cabin crew. The aircraft encountered severe mid-air turbulence on August 4, resulting in 17 people being injured.

Captain C S Randhawa, president of the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP), and a former Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official, tells TNIE speculation about the pilot should be avoided till the confirmatory test establishes the facts.

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With the dope tests on the pilots of the Phuket-Delhi flight in the spotlight and the final result awaited, what tests are conducted on cockpit and cabin crew?

Before the departure of all domestic flights, a breathalyser test is conducted on the aircraft crew. Random tests are carried out on arrival. For international flights, breathalyser tests are mostly conducted upon arrival. But after any incident or accident, both breathalyser and psychoactive-substance tests are done. The latter relies considerably on urine samples.

What is your understanding of the present instance in which a pilot allegedly tested positive in the preliminary test conducted at Delhi airport after the Phuket episode?

The confirmatory test is conducted for six parameters specified in the Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) and takes into account substances such as cocaine, barbiturates, cannabis and opiates, among others. Until evidence emerges, the pilot is not guilty. The final test will establish the seriousness of the case. Speculation needs to be avoided until the final result is available.