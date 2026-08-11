Srinagar Diary | Students under watch over attendance

To strengthen transparency and institutional oversight, the School Education Department has introduced a comprehensive attendance monitoring and verification framework for all government schools in J&K, making physical verification of students mandatory and recommending regular surprise inspections and audits. According to a government circular, every teacher shall be responsible for ensuring that student attendance is recorded only after physically verifying the presence of each student in the classroom. The teachers have been asked not to upload digital attendance without physical verification of students.
First International Film Festival from September 7 to 10
The first International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK) is scheduled to be held in Srinagar from September 7-10. The festival, which aims to bring filmmakers, industry professionals, and audiences together in one of India’s most distinctive cultural landscapes, has evoked an enthusiastic response from filmmakers globally. More than 1,000 film entries have been received from around 50 countries so far, reflecting the growing international interest in the J&K government’s flagship cinematic initiative. The festival will provide a platform to the budding filmmakers, artists and others from the cinematic world from the Union Territory.
Breakthrough in snow trout breeding
The scientists at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir have standardised an induced-breeding and larval-rearing protocol for the vulnerable Himalayan snow trout, locally known as Khont, marking a step towards conserving native freshwater fish. Led by Prof Dr Farooz Ahmad Bhat, Dean, Faculty of Fisheries, the research team of SKUAST-K induced spawning of mature snow trout broodstock under controlled conditions using an optimised hormonal protocol. The high fertilisation, hatching and larval-survival rates demonstrated the feasibility of producing seed of the species under captive conditions.
Fayaz wani
Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir
fayazwani123@gmail.com