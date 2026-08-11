Srinagar Diary | Students under watch over attendance

Breakthrough in snow trout breeding

The scientists at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir have standardised an induced-breeding and larval-rearing protocol for the vulnerable Himalayan snow trout, locally known as Khont, marking a step towards conserving native freshwater fish. Led by Prof Dr Farooz Ahmad Bhat, Dean, Faculty of Fisheries, the research team of SKUAST-K induced spawning of mature snow trout broodstock under controlled conditions using an optimised hormonal protocol. The high fertilisation, hatching and larval-survival rates demonstrated the feasibility of producing seed of the species under captive conditions.

Fayaz wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

fayazwani123@gmail.com