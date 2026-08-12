Amid factionalism in Punjab Congress, Partap Bajwa meets Rahul Gandhi

CHANDIGARH: Amid ongoing factionalism in the Punjab Congress, Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa met senior party leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi outside Parliament House in Delhi on Wednesday and discussed the situation in the state unit ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

Bajwa met Gandhi outside Parliament House in the presence of Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal.

It is learnt that a dinner meeting was held on Tuesday at the Delhi residence of Gurdaspur MP and former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. The meeting was attended by Jalandhar MP and former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Ferozepur MP Sher Singh Ghubaya, Bajwa, and MLAs Rana Gurjit Singh and Pargat Singh.

Sources said the leaders discussed the prevailing political situation in the state unit and concerns emerging within the party. During the meeting, it was felt that MPs and senior leaders should approach the high command and brief the central leadership about the latest developments.

“They had asked Bajwa to get them time from Rahul for the meeting, as they have approached him but have not been given time so far,” said a leader on condition of anonymity.