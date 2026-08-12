Amit Shah writes to LS Speaker, asks him to consult Opposition on discussion on student protests

Shah stressed that democratic solutions emerge through discussion and dialogue, adding that he had unwavering faith in democracy and democratic institutions. He said Parliament exists to facilitate discussion and urged the Speaker to consult Opposition leaders and make arrangements for a debate in a positive atmosphere, allowing MPs from both the ruling and Opposition sides to express their views.

Earlier in the day, speaking to news agencies, Shah said the Government was ready to discuss the issues raised by the Opposition and reiterated that the Modi government was prepared for any type of discussion in Parliament. He said he was ready to answer questions in the House, but alleged that the Opposition did not want the discussion to take place.

Shah said the Bharatiya Janata Party and the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi were ready to discuss every subject and called on the Opposition to allow Parliament to function.

Putting forward a specific proposal, Shah said that if the Opposition submitted a written request for a discussion to the Lok Sabha Speaker by 2 pm, the debate could begin at 3 pm and continue until 3 pm the following day. He added that, if permitted by the Speaker, the Government was even willing to suspend Question Hour to enable a detailed discussion, which could run from 3 pm until late at night and continue until 3 pm the next day.

Shah said he would personally remain in the House, listen to the Opposition’s arguments, take notes and answer every question raised at 3 pm the following day. He maintained that the Government had nothing to hide and that a detailed discussion would bring clarity on the issue before the public and establish the facts.