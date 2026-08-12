Assam tribal body enforces 'economic blockade' against Arunachal after border firing

GUWAHATI: A tribal organisation in Assam on Wednesday enforced an indefinite “economic blockade” against Arunachal Pradesh, protesting a recent incident of border firing that left 18 people injured.

The Takam Mising Porin Kebang, which represents Assam’s tribal Mising community, and some other organisations also jointly called a 12-hour shutdown in the state’s Dhemaji district on Wednesday.

They are demanding the arrest of individuals from Arunachal Pradesh allegedly involved in the firing incident near the interstate border in Dhemaji district on Monday.

The incident occurred when a group of Assam residents had gone to the area to hold a meeting with Arunachal villagers to resolve a village boundary dispute. The protesting organisations in Assam held Arunachal responsible for the incident.

“We went there for a peaceful negotiation but were fired upon. This was the third such incident in one month. We appeal to the Arunachal government to arrest all those involved or else, we will continue our protest indefinitely,” a protestor said.

Another protestor demanded the cancellation of gun licences issued by the Arunachal government to border residents.

“If the licences are not cancelled, the Assam government should arm the border residents of the state,” he said.