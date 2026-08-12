BJP-led Haryana govt invites five suspended Congress MLAs to hoist National flag on August 15

CHANDIGARH: All five suspended Haryana Congress MLAs to hoist the national flag on the Independence Day as they have been invited by the BJP-led Haryana Government. Sources said that the names of the suspended Congress MLAs have been mentioned on the dignitaries’ list for sub-divisional-level functions in the order issued by the Office of Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, to all Deputy Commissioners and SDMs.
Jarnail Singh will hoist it at Ratia, Renu Bala at a function in Bilaspur, Shalley Chaudhary will hoist the national flag at Naraingarh, Mohd Israil in Hathin and Mohd Ilyas will hoist the flag at Punahana. Earlier also, four of these five suspended MLAs had attended the district-level functions organised to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on July 17.Sadhura MLA Renu Bala attended the programme at Yamunanagar, Ratia MLA Jarnail Singh at Fatehabad, Naraingarh MLA Shalley Chaudhary at Ambala, and Hathin MLA Mohd Israil at Palwal.
A senior Haryana congress leader said that none of the other Congress MLAs have been invited to hoist the national flag except the suspended ones.
``If suspended legislators attend a BJP function, only then it will attract the anti-defection law provision,” he added.
The Congress had suspended these MLAs alleging that they cross-voted in favour of a BJP-backed Independent candidate during the March 16 Rajya Sabha elections. Despite that the Congress candidate Karamvir Singh Boudh won the poll.
Meanwhile, the Haryana Governor Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh will hoist the flag in Yamunanagar, and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will do the flag hoisting in Hansi district. The ‘At Home’ ceremony will be hosted at Haryana Lok Bhavan, Chandigarh.
Haryana Energy Minister Anil Vij will hoist the Tricolour in Ambala district, while Member of Parliament Subhash Barala will perform the flag-hoisting ceremony in Bhiwani district. MP Rekha Sharma will hoist the Tricolour in Charkhi Dadri district, and Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Vipul Goel will hoist the national flag in Faridabad district.
School Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda will hoist the Tricolour in Fatehabad district, while Deputy Speaker, Haryana Vidhan Sabha, Dr. Krishan Lal Middha will hoist the national flag in Gurugram district. MP Naveen Jindal will hoist the Tricolour in Hisar district, while Health Minister Arti Singh Rao will hoist the national flag in Jhajjar district.
The letter further mentioned that MP Sanjay Bhatia will hoist the Tricolour in Jind district, while Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Krishan Kumar will hoist the national flag in Kaithal district. Public Health Engineering Minister Ranbir Gangwa will hoist the Tricolour in Karnal district, while Speaker, Haryana Vidhan Sabha, Harvinder Kalyan will hoist the national flag in Kurukshetra district. While MP Dharambir Singh will hoist the Tricolour in Mahendragarh district, and MP Kartikey Sharma will hoist the national flag in Nuh district. Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Minister Gaurav Gautam will hoist the Tricolour in Palwal district, and Women and Child Development Minister Shruti Choudhry will hoist the national flag in Panchkula district.