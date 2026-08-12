BJP-led Haryana govt invites five suspended Congress MLAs to hoist National flag on August 15

CHANDIGARH: All five suspended Haryana Congress MLAs to hoist the national flag on the Independence Day as they have been invited by the BJP-led Haryana Government. Sources said that the names of the suspended Congress MLAs have been mentioned on the dignitaries’ list for sub-divisional-level functions in the order issued by the Office of Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, to all Deputy Commissioners and SDMs.

Jarnail Singh will hoist it at Ratia, Renu Bala at a function in Bilaspur, Shalley Chaudhary will hoist the national flag at Naraingarh, Mohd Israil in Hathin and Mohd Ilyas will hoist the flag at Punahana. Earlier also, four of these five suspended MLAs had attended the district-level functions organised to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on July 17.Sadhura MLA Renu Bala attended the programme at Yamunanagar, Ratia MLA Jarnail Singh at Fatehabad, Naraingarh MLA Shalley Chaudhary at Ambala, and Hathin MLA Mohd Israil at Palwal.

A senior Haryana congress leader said that none of the other Congress MLAs have been invited to hoist the national flag except the suspended ones.

``If suspended legislators attend a BJP function, only then it will attract the anti-defection law provision,” he added.

The Congress had suspended these MLAs alleging that they cross-voted in favour of a BJP-backed Independent candidate during the March 16 Rajya Sabha elections. Despite that the Congress candidate Karamvir Singh Boudh won the poll.