Census 2027: Rs 4,102 crore released to states, UTs as first phase nears completion

NEW DELHI: The Centre has released Rs 4,102 crore to states and Union Territories (UTs) so far for preparations for Census 2027, including training of census personnel, manpower support, technical infrastructure and payment of honorarium, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, in a written reply to questions from several MPs, said training of master trainers, field trainers, enumerators and supervisors for the first phase had been completed or was progressing as per the notified schedule in coordination with state and UT governments.

The first phase — the Houselisting and Housing Census — has been completed in 31 states and UTs, while the exercise in the remaining areas is scheduled to conclude by September 2026.

According to the MHA, the first phase has been completed in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Kerala and Nagaland.