Centre begins phased rollout of national anti-terror strategy PRAHAAR: MoS Nityanand Rai

NEW DELHI: The government has begun the progressive and phased implementation of PRAHAAR, India’s first comprehensive National Counter Terrorist Policy and Strategy, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed Parliament on Wednesday.

Unveiled on February 23, PRAHAAR lays down a national framework for preventing and responding to terrorism and radicalisation through coordinated “whole-of-government” and “whole-of-society” approaches.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, in a written reply to a set of questions from Rajya Sabha MPs, said the strategy is built around seven key pillars including preventing terror attacks, ensuring swift and proportionate responses, strengthening coordination among government agencies, safeguarding human rights and the rule of law, addressing conditions that foster terrorism and radicalization, shaping international counter-terrorism efforts and building recovery and resilience through wider societal participation.