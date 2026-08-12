Chhattisgarh's folk art and tribal traditions to take centre stage during Independence Day reception

RAIPUR: The heritage rich folk art and tribal cultural traditions of Chhattisgarh is going to be showcased on a prominent national forum during the Independence Day 'At Home' reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, officials said.

The event will feature iconic Chhattisgarhi performances, including the bamboo-stilt Gedi dance and the Gour Madiya dance associated with the Madiya tribal community of Bastar.

Under the guidance of President Droupadi Murmu, the cultural lineup at Rashtrapati Bhavan would showcase the vibrant folk art traditions of Chhattisgarh, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, officials added.

The evening will feature a vibrant regional art forms, including Lavani, Tutari, Songi Mukhoute, Bhagoria, Baiga Karma, Samai, and Ghode Modni.

Beyond musical and dance performances, the event will highlight national diversity through crafts, textiles, culinary traditions, and decorative elements. Handloom textiles and crafts linked to Chhattisgarh’s Saura tradition will form an integral part of the cultural display.

Guests will also get a taste of authentic regional delicacies from the participating states. Chhattisgarh's culinary heritage will be represented through traditional dishes such as mini Fara, Bafauri, Thethari, and Kodo Millet Kheer.

This year’s theme highlights the deep-rooted relationship between communities, culture, and nature. The musical segment is structured as a continuous narrative passing through forests, villages, temples, and coastal regions.

The musical presentation has been curated by renowned Chhattisgarhi folk singer, writer, and theatre artist Rakesh Kumar Tiwari. Participating artists from various parts of Chhattisgarh will perform using traditional musical instruments.

Notable among them is an artist from Balod district who will perform using traditional instruments including the Mohari, Dafda, Damau, Gudum, and Bansuri (flute).