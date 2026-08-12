CJP being denied venue for meeting due to BJP pressure, says Abhijeet Dipke

A meeting of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) volunteers scheduled at a banquet hall in Delhi’s Naraina was cancelled on Wednesday after the venue allegedly revoked the booking at the last minute. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke claimed the cancellation was due to “pressure” from the ruling BJP.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting was called off, Dipke said the organisers had reserved the venue, but when they reached there, they were told that they could not be given the hall because of "pressure".

"Today we were going to hold our volunteers' meet in Delhi. We were not allowed to hold our meeting. They said 'there is pressure on us; we can't give you the hall'," he said.

Dipke claimed that they faced similar refusal at other venues nearby and alleged that people were being "intimidated" against providing venues to the CJP for its meetings.

"People are scared to give us a venue. We are being stopped from holding a meeting. The BJP is threatening people against giving us a hall," he said.

"As much as you threaten, we are not going to be scared," Dipke said.