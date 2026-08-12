CJP's Saurav Das alleges 'harassment' by Puducherry Police after visit to family home

PUDUCHERRY: Two policemen in plain clothes from the Special Branch and Law and Order Wing visited the family residence of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das on Manakula Vinayagar Street in Puducherry on Wednesday evening and allegedly questioned his mother for 15 to 20 minutes.

Speaking to TNIE, Das said the policemen arrived at around 5.30 pm and asked about others in the house, his mother's place of origin, and when and from where she had come to Puducherry.

They also allegedly visited her former workplace on SV Patel Salai, he said.

“Two hours ago, the Pondicherry Police showed up at my family’s home and subjected them to all kinds of questioning. Why this harassment, @PuducheryPolice? Who ordered this and for what purpose?” Das said in a post on X and questioned the purpose and legality of the police visit.

Pointing out that the police had visited his house shortly after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent visit, Das alleged that the BJP in Puducherry was intimidating his family.

“This is not the character of the Pondy government. This is being done at the behest of the Union government!” he added on X.