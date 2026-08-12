Himachal cabinet expansion awaits Congress high command’s nod; Kullu MLA Thakur to be inducted

CHANDIGARH: The Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu-led Himachal Pradesh Cabinet expansion is expected shortly, as Kullu MLA Surender Singh Thakur is all set to join the council of ministers besides, a reshuffling in portfolios might also take place.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu indicated that Kullu MLA Sunder Thakur could soon be inducted into the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet and added that the long-awaited cabinet expansion and reshuffle of portfolios is on the cards.

"We are awaiting a green signal from the high command and as soon as we get it, the cabinet expansion will take place. A decision on the expansion would be taken after a meeting of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC), the date for which has not yet been finalised but will be held soon,’’ he said but made it clear that Thakur could be sworn in as a minister even before the PAC meeting.

It is learnt that the PCA meeting was originally scheduled to be held in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, on August 16–17 but the date was subsequently changed to August 8 and later the meeting was postponed owing to preoccupation of the senior party leaders and party high command in the monsoon session of Parliament.

Thakur had earlier served as a chief parliamentary secretary (CPS) in the Sukhu government, but the court declared these appointments illegal, leading to their removal from the post.

There are a total of 12 cabinet berths in the state cabinet including that of the chief minister. Initially, Sukhu filled only eight of these posts. But later on, two new ministers, Rajesh Dharmani and Yadvinder Goma were inducted. Still, one ministerial berth remains vacant after nearly three and three-quarter years, and there has been constant speculation regarding filling it.

As per people familiar with the development, Thakur is likely to take oath before August 15, as he may preside over a district-level function in Keylong, Lahaul-Spiti, according to the detailed programme of cabinet ministers and the Assembly Speaker released by the state government.

The latest remarks by Sukhu have further strengthened speculation over the Kullu MLA’s induction and made him the frontrunner for the lone vacant Cabinet berth, despite a few other Congress leaders also being in the race.

Sukhu also said senior Congress leader and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was likely to visit Shimla around Independence Day. During her visit, she is expected to inaugurate a school that was rebuilt after being destroyed in the disaster.