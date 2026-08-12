IAF begins hunt for 150 jet trainers to replace ageing Hawk fleet

NEW DELHI: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has begun the long-pending search for a successor to its Hawk Mk-132 advanced jet trainers, floating a Request for Information (RFI) for around 150 aircraft that will prepare its fighter pilots for the increasingly complex demands of modern air combat.

The Stage-III (F) trainers will be the final link in the training chain before pilots move to operational fighter squadrons. They will have to familiarise rookie pilots with airborne radars, electronic warfare systems and beyond-visual-range missiles before they graduate to frontline fighters such as the Rafale and Tejas and eventually the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

The RFI for “trainer aircraft for Stage-III (F) and associated equipment” has been issued to Indian and global manufacturers, with responses due by October 5. Trials will be conducted in India on a no-cost-no-commitment basis.

The programme is still at the market-sounding stage. An RFI allows the armed forces to seek information from manufacturers on available platforms, technical capabilities, indigenous content, technology transfer and delivery schedules. It is not a tender or a commitment to procure. The subsequent Request for Proposal (RFP) is the formal bidding stage, when eligible vendors submit technical and commercial offers against the finalised requirements.

The RFP is tentatively scheduled for December 2027, with deliveries to be completed within 60 months of the effective date of the contract. Even if this schedule is maintained, the first aircraft is unlikely to reach an IAF flying training base before the mid-2030s.

The IAF has specified “Buy (Indian) or better” as the preferred procurement category and asked manufacturers to spell out the scope, depth and range of technology transfer they can offer.