‘India must plan for successful 6th-generation air combat’

Eight years after walking out of the Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft (FGFA) project with Russia over cost concerns and technology transfer, India has initiated efforts to “co-join” the French-led Future Combat Air System (FCAS), opening the possibility of India entering a sixth-generation fighter programme.

Air Cmde Gaurav Mani Tripathi (Retd), a former fighter pilot and Director (Ops and Strategy) at Veda Aeronautics, tells TNIE that the question is not simply whether India gets technology transfer but what it gains beyond the operational capability of the eventual aircraft.

Excerpts:

Is calling a possible Indian entry into FCAS “another FGFA” a fair comparison?

The basic question is fair. An aircraft that works delivers operational capability, but what about long-term developmental capability, IP, industrial capability and design capability?

Genuine technology transfer hardly ever happens. It needs a peculiar set of circumstances, either your benefactor has no choice but you or they are in distress, as Russia was in the late 1990s.