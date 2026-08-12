J&K SIA raids nine locations in probe into 1990 killing of Kashmiri Pandit writer, son

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police’s State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Wednesday conducted raids at nine locations across the Union Territory in connection with the 1990 double murder of a Kashmiri Pandit writer and his son, officials said. Searches were carried out in areas including south Kashmir’s Anantnag district and Jammu’s Bagh-e-Bahu.

The raids were part of an SIA investigation into the abduction and murder of Kashmiri Pandit writer and social worker Sarwanand Koul Premi and his son Virender Koul, residents of Soaf Shali at Kokernag in Anantnag district, 36 years ago.

Premi and his son were abducted by terrorists on April 29, 1990.

Their bodies were recovered on May 1, 1990, following which an FIR was registered at Dooru police station.

Officials said the raids mark a significant development in the long-running investigation, as the SIA intensifies efforts to uncover the circumstances surrounding the killings and bring the probe to a decisive end.

They said this was among the many cases linked to the killing of minority community members reopened for fresh investigation in recent years and handed over to the SIA.

According to officials, a raid was conducted at Shahbaaz Colony in Bagh-e-Bahu area of Jammu early on Wednesday morning.

Searches were also conducted in multiple locations across Anantnag.

The operation was still underway when the last reports were received.

Further details about the locations searched and the outcome of the operations are awaited.