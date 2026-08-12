NEET-PG aspirants get wrong city intimation in sms; NBEMS cites technical glitch

NEW DELHI: After scores of NEET-PG students flagged receiving wrong city intimation, some as far as 2,000 km away, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) acknowledged that the mistake was due to “some technical issues.”

Hundreds of NEET-PG aspirants took to social media late last night about receiving messages via sms about their exam city centre in far-flung areas.

Some flagged that those who opted for exam centres in north India were instead allotted centres in south and vice versa.

One NEET-PG aspirant from Kashmir said that he had given Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Delhi as his three choices, but was instead allotted a centre in Hyderabad. Another from Bihar shared a picture of his sms which stated his exam centre is in Tamil Nadu.