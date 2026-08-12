Opposition protests at Parliament over Ram temple donations, police action against students

NEW DELHI: Opposition MPs, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, staged a protest in the Parliament House Complex on Wednesday over alleged donation irregularities at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and police action against student protesters last month.

They also demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah come to Parliament and make a statement on the alleged police excesses on students during their July 20 Parliament march over the NEET paper leak issue.

Carrying placards, the MPs stood in front of the Makar Dwar of Parliament and raised slogans such as "Amit Shah sadan mein aao", "Amit Shah maafi maango" and "Chanda chor, kahan milenge, BJP ke daftar mein".

The Opposition MPs, mostly from the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the TMC, lined up behind a big banner that read "Chanda kisne loota?" and raised slogans against the BJP.

Earlier, asked about who is responsible for the Parliament logjam, Priyanka Gandhi said, "Who do you think is responsible for this? Are you (Home Minister Amit Shah) not answerable to the people when you lathi-charge students and use pellet guns against them, and use AK-47 on them in Bihar? Should we sit quietly like you all (the media)?"

The INDIA bloc has vowed to corner the government on the twin issues of Ram temple donation theft and police action against young protesters.

They have been protesting for more than three weeks, demanding Shah's presence in the House and a statement from him.

The government's offer for a debate and Shah's reply failed to end the stalemate, with the Congress insisting that the home minister's response should specifically address who ordered the firing of pellets against students.

The Congress has also asserted that the demand for a discussion on the alleged theft of funds at the Ram temple is "non-negotiable".