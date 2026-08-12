Parliament panel flags 73% student dropouts before higher secondary, textbook shortages, exam stress

A parliamentary panel has flagged a sharp decline in the number of schools and students as education levels rise, with nearly 73% of students dropping out before completing higher secondary education, while shortages of new textbooks and changing examination patterns are adding to academic stress among those who remain.

The observations are part of the Tenth Report (Eighteenth Lok Sabha) of the Committee on Estimates (2026-27) on "Budget and Policy aspects for providing Affordable and Quality Education in the Country including Review of Central Board of Secondary Education", presented in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The committee noted that the number of schools at secondary and higher secondary levels was significantly lower than at primary and upper primary levels.

According to the Unified District Information System for Education (UDISE) 2024-25, of the 10,92,671 government and government-aided schools, 9,11,032 are at the primary level, 4,12,805 at the upper primary level, 1,61,808 at the secondary level and only 90,866 at the higher secondary level.

Student enrolment also declines sharply with rising education levels, from 6,18,45,033 students in primary classes and 4,08,93,978 in classes 6 to 8 to 2,36,68,220 at the secondary level and 1,64,17,949 at the higher secondary level.

"The committee are concerned to note this drastic decline in number of schools and students as education levels rises," it said.

"From the above information, the Committee note that out of over 1 million government schools, the vast majority are only primary schools, and nearly 73% of students drop out before finishing higher secondary," it added.

The committee urged the Education Ministry to prioritise upgrading existing primary and secondary schools into full higher secondary schools to ensure that students have physical access to high schools and to reduce the drop-out rate.

"The Committee are of the view that there is an urgent need to increase the number of schools at secondary and higher secondary levels," it said.

As education is on the Concurrent List of the Constitution, with most schools under the jurisdiction of state governments and Union Territory administrations, the committee urged the ministry to impress upon states and UTs to set up more secondary and higher secondary schools.