Pregnant woman among two killed in rain-induced house collapse in Himachal's Sirmaur

CHANDIGARH: Two women, including a 32-year-old pregnant woman, were killed and three others injured when a two-storey house collapsed due to heavy rains at Shishdiyadhar village in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh.

The two women have been identified as 57-year-old Nirmala and her daughter, Pooja, wife of Amit Rana. The 32-year-old Pooja was pregnant, sources said.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when the house belonging to one Bhim Singh Chauhan collapsed.

The injured were rushed to Rajgarh Civil Hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable.

The local people were involved in the rescue operation.

Boy washed away

In yet another rain-related incident, a 12-year-old boy was swept away by the strong currents of a drain in Ramapur Jattan village and his body was recovered from neighboring Haryana. The boy, Amarjit Kumar, was playing with his friends near a rain-fed rivulet when he was swept away, said sources.