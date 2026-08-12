Pregnant woman among two killed in rain-induced house collapse in Himachal's Sirmaur

CHANDIGARH: Two women, including a 32-year-old pregnant woman, were killed and three others injured when a two-storey house collapsed due to heavy rains at Shishdiyadhar village in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh.
The two women have been identified as 57-year-old Nirmala and her daughter, Pooja, wife of Amit Rana. The 32-year-old Pooja was pregnant, sources said.
The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when the house belonging to one Bhim Singh Chauhan collapsed.
The injured were rushed to Rajgarh Civil Hospital where they are undergoing treatment. Their condition is reported to be stable.
The local people were involved in the rescue operation.
Boy washed away
In yet another rain-related incident, a 12-year-old boy was swept away by the strong currents of a drain in Ramapur Jattan village and his body was recovered from neighboring Haryana. The boy, Amarjit Kumar, was playing with his friends near a rain-fed rivulet when he was swept away, said sources.
Four killed in road mishap
Four people returning from a hospital with the body of a villager were killed and nine others injured when the vehicle carrying them plunged into a gorge near Gatlog in Sirmaur district.
The accident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday when family members and villagers were bringing back the body of Jagdish Sharma, who had been declared dead at Sangrah Hospital following a heart attack.
The deceased were identified as Rajendra (37) and Des Raj (23), both residents of Arlu village, and Rikhi Ram (58) and Ram Gopal (62), both residents of Chinad village in Sirmaur district. The injured were referred to Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar Government Medical College and Hospital in Nahan, and four of them are in critical condition.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the tragic accident and directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the affected families. He also instructed the authorities to ensure immediate and the best possible medical treatment for those injured in the accident.