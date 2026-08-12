Priyanka Gandhi questions Centre over police action against student protesters

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday criticised the Centre over its handling of student protests and questioned why Union Home Minister Amit Shah had not yet made a statement in Parliament on the issue.

Speaking to reporters, Priyanka Gandhi said the Opposition's demand for an explanation from the government remained unmet, arguing that Parliament was the appropriate forum for the government to respond to concerns raised by the public and elected representatives.

She referred to demonstrations by students and young people in several parts of the country, alleging that protesters faced police action, including the use of tear gas and pellet guns. She also alleged that an AK-47 had been used against protesters in Bihar.

"Does the government not owe a statement as to how this happened?" she asked, while demanding greater accountability over the handling of the protests.

The Congress leader's remarks came as Opposition parties continued to press the government for a discussion in Parliament on the protests and the alleged use of force against demonstrators. The government, meanwhile, has said it is willing to discuss issues in the House and has accused the Opposition of repeatedly disrupting proceedings.

Priyanka Gandhi also questioned the government's position on the Ram temple construction and the alleged theft of donations collected for the project.