‘Purification’ ritual at Kharge rally venue sparks caste bias row in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: A “purification” ritual performed at the stage used by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge during a public meeting in Haldwani has triggered a political controversy in poll-bound Uttarakhand, with the Congress accusing the BJP of promoting caste prejudice.
Kharge addressed a Congress rally at Ramlila Maidan on August 8 as part of the party’s preparations for the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly election. Three days later, members of the Shri Ram Sena Dharmarth Seva Nyas conducted a ‘shuddhikaran’ yagna, or purification ceremony, at the venue.
The organisation claimed that “objectionable slogans” had been raised from the stage during the political programme. It said the Ramlila stage was a cultural platform and should not be made available for political events, irrespective of the party involved.
“A political programme was held here a few days ago, during which highly objectionable slogans were raised from the stage,” a representative of the organisation said. “This is a cultural platform. We performed the yagna to purify it and believe it should not be used for such programmes.”
The ceremony prompted a sharp response from the Congress, which alleged that those involved had links with the ruling BJP. The party also claimed that the ritual reflected a discriminatory attitude towards Kharge, who belongs to the Dalit community.
Uttarakhand Congress president Ganesh Godiyal described the incident as “shameful” and demanded police action.
“When the matter came to my notice, I sought details and learnt that the people involved were associated with the BJP,” Godiyal alleged. “Such acts shame humanity. The dignity, courage and stature of our national president are far above these actions, but the incident exposes the BJP’s mindset towards a section of society.”
The BJP’s purported links with the organisation could not be independently verified. There was no immediate response from the party to the Congress allegations.
Godiyal alleged that the stage had been purified merely because Kharge, a Dalit leader, had addressed the gathering. He called upon Congress workers to strongly but democratically oppose the act.
He also questioned the role of the Nainital police, asking why action had not been initiated against those who organised the ritual.
During his August 8 rally, Kharge effectively sounded the Congress’s election bugle in Uttarakhand. He promised that, if voted to power in 2027, the party would provide employment opportunities to young people without corruption or favouritism.
The controversy comes as both the Congress and BJP intensify organisational activity and visits by national leaders ahead of the Assembly election.