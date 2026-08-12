‘Purification’ ritual at Kharge rally venue sparks caste bias row in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: A “purification” ritual performed at the stage used by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge during a public meeting in Haldwani has triggered a political controversy in poll-bound Uttarakhand, with the Congress accusing the BJP of promoting caste prejudice.

Kharge addressed a Congress rally at Ramlila Maidan on August 8 as part of the party’s preparations for the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly election. Three days later, members of the Shri Ram Sena Dharmarth Seva Nyas conducted a ‘shuddhikaran’ yagna, or purification ceremony, at the venue.

The organisation claimed that “objectionable slogans” had been raised from the stage during the political programme. It said the Ramlila stage was a cultural platform and should not be made available for political events, irrespective of the party involved.

“A political programme was held here a few days ago, during which highly objectionable slogans were raised from the stage,” a representative of the organisation said. “This is a cultural platform. We performed the yagna to purify it and believe it should not be used for such programmes.”