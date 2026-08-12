Rain wreaks havoc in MP, Uttarakhand, Himachal

DEHRADUN/CHANDIGARH/BHOPAL: Heavy rain, cloudbursts and flash floods have disrupted Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, damaging roads, bridges, power and water systems, raising river and reservoir levels and forcing large rescue operations.

In Chamoli’s Niti Valley, a Border Roads Organisation employee remained missing after the Tamak stream surged on Monday evening, washing away a bridge, while Himachal reported 259 blocked roads and reports from Madhya Pradesh said 527 people had been rescued in three days.

In Chamoli, debris buried the area and vehicles were trapped in sludge. Chamoli Police, SDRF and NDRF teams began searching around 6.30 am Tuesday, joined by locals. Reduced water flow helped, but unstable terrain and heavy rubble slowed the operation. Search teams continued into Tuesday evening without a breakthrough. Dehradun, Nainital, Bageshwar

and Champawat were under orange alert, while Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Tehri, Pauri, Chamoli, Pithoragarh and Udham Singh Nagar were under yellow alert. Officials warned of renewed flooding, landslides and slope failures.

In Himachal, 259 roads were blocked: 120 in Mandi, 42 in Chamba, 40 in Kullu, 30 in Shimla, 15 in Sirmour, five in Kangra, four in Una, two in Lahaul and Spiti and one in Kinnaur. The Kiratpur-Manali National Highway was blocked near Jhalogi by shooting stones; the Mandi-Kullu stretch via Pandoh was affected, while the alternative Kataula route was blocked by a landslide near Kandi.