Raipur Diary | ‘Ensure 100% error-free crop verification’

As preparations get under way for procuring paddy and pulses under the minimum support price (MSP) and Price Support Scheme, Chhattisgarh has taken a strict stance to ensure accuracy in crop surveys. A directive was issued to all collectors to ensure 100% error-free digital and manual crop verification. The state government emphasised that no negligence or manipulation will be tolerated. To eliminate field-level fraud and ensure accuracy, the government introduced a strict 7-tier physical verification setup, ranging from patwaris up to the state and divisional-level officers. September 20 is the deadline fixed to complete the crop survey work.