Raipur Diary | ‘Ensure 100% error-free crop verification’

As preparations get under way for procuring paddy and pulses under the minimum support price (MSP) and Price Support Scheme, Chhattisgarh has taken a strict stance to ensure accuracy in crop surveys. A directive was issued to all collectors to ensure 100% error-free digital and manual crop verification. The state government emphasised that no negligence or manipulation will be tolerated. To eliminate field-level fraud and ensure accuracy, the government introduced a strict 7-tier physical verification setup, ranging from patwaris up to the state and divisional-level officers. September 20 is the deadline fixed to complete the crop survey work.
Medical, IVF facilities for surrendered Naxals
Under the surrender and rehabilitation policy, the state will now provide comprehensive medical care—including reverse vasectomy surgeries and advanced Test Tube Baby (IVF) procedures—to surrendered Maoists who were forcibly sterilised while serving in rebel camps. Under Maoist protocol, male cadres who seek permission from unit leaders to marry fellow female cadres are frequently subjected to forced vasectomies. Restoring normal family life is believed to be crucial for helping former Naxalites transition into mainstream society. All necessary medical assistance will be provided, home minister Vijay Sharma stated.
Elite bus service to connect Raipur-Vizag
As construction on the six-lane Greenfield Economic Corridor under the Bharatmala Pariyojana enters its final phase, preparations are underway to connect Raipur direct by road to Visakhapatnam. Transport Additional Commissioner D Ravishankar elucidated that both Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh are coordinating to finalise reciprocal inter-state route agreements, bus counts, permits, timetables, and related formalities before inviting applications from bus operators. The new highway cuts the road distance between Raipur and Visakhapatnam by 132 km, with travel time slashed to just 6-7 hours. The scenic corridor traverses forests and mountains.
Ejaz Kaiser
Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh
ejaz@newindianexpress.com