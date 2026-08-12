Rescued elephant calf Malini recovers after near-fatal accident at Corbett Tiger Reserve

DEHRADUN: Known worldwide for its tigers, Uttarakhand’s Corbett Tiger Reserve is also home to a thriving elephant population. This World Elephant Day, the reserve is celebrating Malini — a young elephant who survived a near-fatal accident and has made an extraordinary recovery.

Once caught between life and death, Malini can now be seen roaming and playing at the Kalagarh Elephant Centre, where her lively antics draw the attention of caretakers and visitors alike.

World Elephant Day, observed annually on August 12, was launched in 2012 to highlight the threats facing Asian and African elephants. Malini’s recovery has lent special significance to this year’s observance at Corbett.

The reserve forms part of the Shivalik Elephant Reserve, and its Kalagarh centre provides shelter, treatment and rehabilitation to rescued elephants.

Malini’s ordeal began last year when she was swept away in the swollen Malan River near Kotdwar. Separated from her herd, the calf became trapped between rocks in the strong current. She suffered multiple injuries and had grown extremely weak by the time local residents alerted the Forest Department.

Forest personnel and a rescue team from Corbett carried out a difficult operation to pull her to safety. She was then brought to the Kalagarh Elephant Centre, where treatment began under the supervision of senior veterinary officers, forest staff and mahouts.