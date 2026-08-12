Supreme Court agrees to hear petition on Odisha DGP selection today

NEW DELHI/BHUBANESWAR : The state DGP selection process landed in the Supreme Court, which on Tuesday agreed to ‘urgently’ hear a PIL alleging that the Odisha government was attempting to circumvent its order on the appointment of the head of the police force by including ineligible officers in the selection panel.

The petition claimed that the state was attempting to promote an additional director general of police (ADG) to the rank of DGP and then include the officer in the fresh panel sent to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The submissions were made by senior advocate P Chidambaram before the bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, which said the matter would come up for hearing on Wednesday. “We will list it tomorrow (Wednesday),” the bench said.

The bench was hearing the petition, which claimed that the incumbent DGP YB Khurania would demit office on August 16. It added that a 2006 verdict by the apex court, and its subsequent directions, had said the DGP of a state shall be “selected by the state government from amongst the three senior-most officers of the department who have been empanelled for promotion to that rank by the UPSC on the basis of their length of service, very good record and range of experience for heading the police force.”

“Once a person has been selected for the job, they should have a minimum tenure of at least two years irrespective of the date of superannuation, the orders had said,” the petition claimed. It then alleged that the Odisha government was “attempting to include an ineligible officer in the panel to be sent to the UPSC.”