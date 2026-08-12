Several houses torched in fresh violence in Manipur's Kangpokpi district

Armed miscreants attacked a Naga village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, firing several rounds before setting fire to multiple houses, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 10 pm on Tuesday at Tokpa Liangmai Naga village, near Tumnoupokpi Thangal village, they said.

Several houses were gutted in the arson, though the exact number of structures damaged is yet to be ascertained. Most of the houses were kutcha structures, officials said.

Further details about the attack and the identity of those involved were not immediately available.

(With inputs from PTI)